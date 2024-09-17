The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has urged Nigerians not to believe everything in the trending videos.

The church said the mockery of trending videos of testimonies narrated by its members was done to discredit what God is doing.

The church's spokesperson, Pastor Chidi Louis, accused bloggers of cutting one part and making it look real.

Lagos state - The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has urged Nigerians to listen to the complete testimonies shared by its members on the Church’s platform for better understanding.

The church's Head of public relations and media, Pastor Chidi Louis, said the Lord Chosen Church would never fabricate testimonies.

The church said the woman was explaining her dream with armed robbers who attacked her with AK 47 Photo credit: @TlccrmOfficial/@iamrichygold

Louis stated this while reacting to the mockery of trending videos of testimonies, adding that the videos are produced in “a bid to discredit what God is doing.

According to Vanguard, he alleged that the footages of the testimonies were doctored.

Lord Chosen's testimony happened in dream.

Louis explained that the testimony of the elderly woman who miraculously gained control of armed robbers’ guns and ensured the arrest of three of them happened in the dream.

The pastor said the woman defeated the armed men in her dream.

“Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. They just cut one part and made it look real. The woman was explaining her dream.

“The viral video is a fake one. It was doctored.

“Most of these bloggers are very wicked and devilish, they edited this testimony in a bid to ridicule the work of God.”

Nigerian pastor defends Lord's Chosen church.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor had faulted those mocking the Lord's Chosen church.

In a Facebook post on Monday, September 16, Pastor Gospel advised people not to mock most testimonies from the Lord's Chosen church, describing them as "victory through the dream."

He added that some churches don't allow lengthy testimonies due totime factorsr and urged netizens to watch the full clips to understand better.

