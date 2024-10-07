A beautiful lady has insisted on giving her tithe to God despite the controversy surrounding the essence of it

In a video, she showed off her tithe envelope and dropped some money into it to give to 'God' in church

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A devoted Christian lady has stayed firm in her decision to continue paying tithes despite the controversy surrounding the practice.

In a clip, she proudly held up her tithe envelope and generously inserted money into it, destined for her church.

Lady shuns critics against tithing Photo credit: @littlemissbrooklyn718/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady vows not to stop paying tithe

The lady identified as @littlemissbrooklyn718 on TikTok reiterated her unshakeable conviction to God and promised to always pay her tithe.

The clip ignited a fervent debate in the comments section, with social media users expressing diverse opinions on the validity and relevance of tithing in modern times.

"You're still giving your money (tithes) to the church? Yes. Cause one thing about me is imma return to God what is His," she said.

Reactions as lady insists on paying tithe

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their diverse opinions.

Some praised the woman's commitment to her faith, while others questioned the effectiveness of tithing in addressing societal issues.

Supporters applauded her dedication, emphasising the importance of giving back to God and contributing to the growth of the church.

Conversely, critics argued that tithes often fund lavish lifestyles of church leaders rather than benefiting the needy.

@Mani said:

"Girl, please! That money is going towards the pastor’s new Bentley."

@katrinadean240 commented:

"Shole is!!! I'm following God's and that's to tithe!Now, if it's misused after it leaves my hands, God will handle that and I will keep getting blessed!"

@Chad4Short said:

"Y’all in these comments have never seen how God literally doubles the amount you have in the same week you give."

@00009999melody added:

"It doesn't make sense when people in the comments be saying God don't need yr money,but there is a whole building that needs maintenance and people who serve in the Church. Does the government fund churches."

Church allegedly returns lady's tithe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the termination of membership letter a church reportedly issued one of its female members surfaced on the internet.

The church outlined three reasons for their action and also returned the last tithe she gave in their assembly.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng