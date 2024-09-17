Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Lagos state - The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has been trending on social media after some testimonies shared by its members went viral.

Legit.ng recalls that the church’s spokesperson, Pastor Chidi Louis, alleged that the footages of the testimonies were doctored to mock the church.

Legit.ng compiled the top five testimonies from the church websites Photo credit: Chosen church website

Lord's Chosen members' testimonies

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the top five testimonies from the church website for Nigerians to have a better understanding.

Healed of COVID-19 virus after Pastor Lazarus's prayer

Jerry Osakwe based in Italy narrated how he was healed of the Covid-19 virus while in an isolation centre. He said he tuned into the church’s cable television when Pastor Lazarus Muoka’s voice entered his body like electricity and his immobile legs instantly became straightened.

He further stated that after that experience, he slept off and saw him in the church where the GO prayed for him while kneeling on the altar. Osakwe said while this was happening he was battling with his life in the hospital.

Osakwe said he woke up and discovered that his system had changed and he was delivered from the deadly virus.

Double work visa after fueling church generator

Michael Sali Ogbonna got a double work visa after trying for 13 years and spending millions of naira to no avail.

Ogbonna said he entered into a spiritual commitment by fueling the generator of one of the Chosen churches in Imo state for six months.

He said after the spiritual commitment, the yoke was broken and he got a double work visa to Kuwait and another country in Europe.

Instead of being sacked, my manager was sacked.

Onyinyechi Obuegulam, a Customer service executive in a Chinese company narrated how her Human Resource manager was sacked and sent back to China after she prayed and asked God to sack her.

Obuegulam earlier said the HR manager had accused her of being paid for doing nothing for the company and that the company was wasting their money paying her salary.

The excited sister said God turned the table around after the declaration of Pastor Lazarus and the HR manager was sacked by the general manager.

I am Chosen: Did not fall after being shot.

James Nwachi based in Enugu state said he was shot by an armed robber while withdrawing money from a POS shop but the bullet did not penetrate him.

According to Nwachi, he said the armed robber pointed a gun at him and asked him to hand over his money and he refused, saying “I am a Chosen” but before he could say who are you, he was shot in his heart.

He, however, said he did not fall, sustain any injury, or even a scratch on his shirt. He said the gang of robbers ran away after they saw him standing after being shot.

Rain of foreign scholarships

Ifeayin Victor Emmanuel got multiple scholarships to study in Japan, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and the United States.

Emmanuel said he got the scholarship to study in Japan despite arriving at the interview late. He said he was among seven Nigerians who were granted the fully funded scholarship.

He added that he also received the Erasmus scholarship to study in three European countries - Spain, Portugal, and Italy with a stipend of 24,000 pounds yearly.

The excited brother said he got a miracle scholarship to the USA after he was initially told that there was no vacancy. He said he prayed and God turned it around after turning to a message preached by the G.O.

According to the testifier, the scholarship is worth 49,800 dollars per year and it will run concurrently for five years.

Nigerian pastor defends Lord's Chosen church.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor had faulted those mocking the Lord's Chosen church.

In a Facebook post on Monday, September 16, Pastor Gospel advised people not to mock most testimonies from the Lord's Chosen church, describing them as "victory through the dream."

He added that some churches don't allow lengthy testimonies due to time factors and urged netizens to watch the full clips to understand better.

