A viral video of a woman from The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry in Lagos has sparked controversy after she claimed divine assistance during a Federal Government examination

The woman described how an old man appeared and provided answers, which she shared with another candidate

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the testimony, calling it a fabrication and emphasizing the importance of hard work and faith

In a viral video that has ignited widespread outrage, a suspected member of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry in Lagos recounted receiving divine assistance during a Federal Government examination.

The woman celebrated her testimony, claiming she shared her answers with another candidate.

During her testimony, the unnamed member described how an old man appeared to her in the examination hall and provided answers to some questions.

She explained that the exam was one of the promotional examinations for the military (Army, Navy, and Air Force), consisting of 50 questions—40 on career and 10 on current affairs.

“We all had written our career questions. It then came to these very 10 questions, which asked, ‘Mention 10 Francophone countries and their capitals.’ Brethren, nobody knew this question. So, all I did was to raise the question paper and declare to it: ‘I am a Chosen! I am a chosen!! I am a chosen!!! This question, who are you? Where is the God of my pastor power?’ Then, suddenly, an old man appeared by my right-hand side in white apparel. He told me, ‘My daughter, begin to write.’ And I began to write,” she recounted.

Lagos church testimony draws CAN’s ire

She claimed that some invigilators, suspecting something was amiss, pulled off her apron, causing “the angel” to disappear. This action, she added, made her angry. “But when they returned the apron and I wore it back, the old man appeared again and began to tell the rest of the answers. I completed 10 good questions. I wrote them correctly and accurately. To me, it was like a dream.”

The woman continued, “Brethren, when I finished writing my questions, a sister who sat by my side was a Mountain of Fire member because of the logo on her clothing. As I took up the answer sheet and was cross-checking my write-up, I signaled to the woman, saying, ‘Sister, do anything you can do humanly possible. Any moment from now, I am going to submit my questions.’ While I was cross-checking, the sister quietly copied. And immediately she finished, brethren, I stood up and submitted my questions. Everybody in the hall was looking at me. That was how only two of us out of 102 were able to do this,” she added.

The church erupted in celebration as she concluded her testimony.

Reacting to the testimony, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos chapter, expressed shock that the church allowed such a testimony, describing it as a fabrication.

He emphasized that God would not perform supernatural miracles in such a manner and that there are no shortcuts to academic success other than hard work and belief in God.

“She is entitled to her opinion as she is the owner of her mouth. But for anyone to say such, we must verify that. We must see the people in the hall, and they must testify against her that that was never the situation. But looking at it ordinarily, that is a foolish talk, and nobody should accept that. There are testimonies you don’t allow to be given in the church. And that is why before people give their testimonies, you should invite them and know what they want to talk about. If it is something that is good for public consumption, you should allow it to go. But if you know that the story they are telling can only be told to monkeys, you should ask the person to go and face the monkeys and say that, not in the church. So, that type of testimony should be served to the monkeys and not to human beings,” the Lagos State CAN chairman declared.

The Christian body plans to meet next Friday to address the controversies raised by the woman’s testimony and other “unacceptable comments made by Pentecostal pastors on social media.”

VDM called out church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that popular social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, has stirred up the 'I am a Chosen' trend on social media X, formerly Twitter, after he called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to investigate the testimonies of members of the Lord's Chosen church.

VDM, in a video, vowed to sue the church for misleading Christians and non-Christians with their testimonies, which he suggested were fabricated.

