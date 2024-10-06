Christ Embassy Church has taken steps to rebuild the burnt Loveworld Convocation Arena (LCA) located in Oregun, Ikeja in Lagos

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome presented the new design of the building to replace the burnt auditorium

The popular televangelist said the new building is going to be the best and it will be built in record time

Asese, Ogun state - The founder of Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has announced a plan to rebuild the burnt Loveworld Convocation Arena (LCA) in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos state.

Legit.ng recalls that the headquarters of the Christ Embassy Church in Ikeja, Lagos was razed by a fire outbreak on Sunday morning, June 23.

Reacting to the fire disaster, Pastor Chris had said the church would build a bigger and better one.

“Now that this has happened, we will build a bigger, better, and more glorious one and the devil will lick his wound. We must look at life from the spiritual. This is not what we call an accident. Everything that happens in our lives is all planned.”

Pastor Chris to rebuild burnt Christ Embassy church

During a monthly televised communion service at the. Church campground in Asese alongside the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun state, on Sunday, October 6, Pastor Chris presented the new design of the Loveworld Convocation Arena in a video to the elated congregation.

Church Gist shared the video of the new design of the LCA via its Facebook page.

“This is going to be the best and we will do it in record time and the devil is going to cry,”

Video of Bishop Oyedepo's huge The Ark auditorium

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that internet users reacted to a video showing Bishop David Oyedepo's The Ark auditorium still under construction at Canaan Land in Ota, Ogun state.

The massive structure would accommodate over 100k worshippers when finished and would gulp over $200 million (over N158 billion).

While some social media users marvelled at its massive size and likened it to a stadium, others criticised the church for not channelling such funds into creating jobs.

