Asese, Ogun state - President and founder of LoveWorld Incorporated, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has reacted to the fire incident that engulfed Christ Embassy headquarters in the Ikeja area of Lagos state.

Oyakhilome said the church will build a bigger, better, and more glorious auditorium.

The man of God said nothing happens to the child of God by accident, Vanguard reports.

He stated this during a live Sunday service at the church’s campground, Asese, in Ogun state,

As ported by TheCable, while speaking during church services, Pastor Chris said:

“Nothing happens in the life of a child of God by accident. During the 2001 Ikeja cantonment bombing incident, the building vibrated so much and we thought it was going to collapse. I thought to myself that if it collapsed I was going to build a bigger, better one. At the end of the day, it didn’t collapse and we called the engineers to see if there was any need to bring it down and rebuild but it was still okay.

“Now that this has happened, we will build a bigger, better, and more glorious one and the devil will lick his wound. We must look at life from the spiritual. This is not what we call an accident. Everything that happens in our lives is all planned.”

No life was reported lost as men of the Lagos Fire Service were on ground to put off the raging fire and rescue the situation.

Fire razes popular church in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the auditorium of the Household of David church in the Ikeja area of Lagos state was razed down by fire.

Details of the incident were made known by Amodu Shakiri, the Lagos State Fire Service spokesperson.

The church also confirmed that no life was lost in the tragic incident as they urged members and the general public to keep calm

