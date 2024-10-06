NYSC boss, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, has confirmed that the recently-approved increase in corps members’ monthly allowance has not been implemented yet

In a new interview, monitored by Legit.ng, Brigadier General Ahmed cited funding difficulties

In line with the new national minimum wage, the Nigerian government had approved an increment in the monthly stipend for corps members, raising it from N33,000 to N77,000

FCT, Abuja - Brigadier-General Yushau Ahmed, the director general (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has said the recent increase in corps members’ allowance has not been implemented due to funds.

Legit.ng had reported how the Bola Tinubu administration approved the increment of corps members’ monthly allowance from N33,000 to N77,000, effective from July 2024.

NYSC DG hopeful corpers' 'allawee' will be paid

But despite the official announcement, the increment did not reflect on corps members’ September monthly allowance as they received N33,000 instead of the approved N77,000.

Speaking with BBC Hausa service, the NYSC DG explained that although there was indeed an approval for the increment, the federal government was yet to release funds to the scheme for the implementation of the new allowance.

He said:

“Not only the corps members, even our staff members’ salary has been increased about four to five months ago, but it has not been implemented yet. But we are hopeful that the new pay will be implemented soon, but the funds have not been released to us yet.

“The information we have did not specify when the new allowance will be paid, but we were assured that their monthly allowance has been increased from July 29th 2024.”

