Young Nigerians lamented over their inability to register for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

The Nigerians complained that the service kept crashing, and they had been unable to register for hours

Legit.ng reports that NYSC is a mandatory, post-tertiary scheme set up by the Nigerian government, primarily for unity purposes

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Maitama, Abuja - Thousands of prospective National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members across Nigeria are currently stranded and frustrated following the sudden crash of the registration portal which happened on Sunday night, January 5.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that as of Monday afternoon, January 6, 2025, the portal has remained inaccessible with many prospective corp members who were yet to enrol still stranded.

Nigerian youths disappointed with difficulty in NYSC registration. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Challenge with NYSC 2025 registration

On Thursday, January 2, the NYSC management announced it has initiated the online registration for 2024 Batch C Stream II, effective from today, Monday, January 6. However, corps members who attempted to log in to the NYSC portal when it opened today for registration have been unable to access the site.

Some claim they received "service unavailable" messages during their attempts. Others said the portal opened but they could not log in.

Some corps members claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that they missed out on going for service the last time due to issues with the portal and they are experiencing the same issues again. They lamented that the time given to register on the site is usually short and the portal gets closed early, even if many have not registered due to technical issues with the portal.

Legit.ng captures some comments on X below:

@ada_nayache wrote:

"It's 2025, and the NYSC portal still crashes every time people try to register. When will this end?"

He added:

"I’m tired."

@Ochvix commented:

"As a Nigerian, anything that concerns Government n the internet that you must do, go there with ur bed.. Cos you will really need it.#NYSC."

@pharm_kellie said:

"Now I know why people say congratulations when they see you in your NYSC uniform, cause what in the name of registration is this. Lati aro. #NYSC."

@temishoyoye commented:

"NYSC I give up, serve yourself."

@wUra_xoxo wrote:

"Everything about this country is just stress, because why has nysc portal been unavailable since registration started."

@Ahnie_Etesin said:

Ifeanyi Chukwu said:

"Why do Nigeria love stressing its citizens, ordinary Nysc registration one has to still pass through hell #NYSC."

@_e_di_kan_ said:

"Not me forgetting how this system works. Left home without my powerbank thinking I would just register in 15 minutes and get back home. Been here since 7am and no one has registered cause the site isn’t working. What a joke! #NYSC."

Search for missing NYSC member

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the director-general (DG) of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, called for collective efforts to locate missing corps member Yahaya Farouk.

During his visit to Ikuru town in Andoni local government area (LGA), the host community of the missing corps member, General Ahmed urged local youths and elders to assist security agencies in the search.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng