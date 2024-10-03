Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has issued a fresh directive requiring all civil servants

The governor directed all workers to immediately present their educational certificates and other documents before payments of their October salary

Fintiri gave the order in a statement signed by Humwashi Wonosikou, the chief press secretary to the governor in Yola, the state capital on Thursday

More than 7,000 Adamawa state government workers may lose their jobs, as Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has ordered that all workers must present their original certificates before their October salary is paid.

Fintiri’s decision may be related to multiple cases of certificate scandals discovered recently in some ministries, boards, and parastatals.

A statement issued on Thursday, October 3, in Yola, Adamawa state capital, by the chief press secretary, Humwashi Wonisouko, stated that the exercise is not to witch-hunt anyone but to restore sanity in the service, The Punch reported.

He said:

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has issued a directive requiring all workers in government institutions, ministries, boards, and agencies to immediately present their certificates.”

According to the governor, the move aims to restore order and prevent unqualified individuals from occupying positions, thereby denying opportunities to the younger generation.

The governor added:

“This exercise is not intended to witch-hunt anyone but rather to ensure sanity in the system.”

He warned that failure to comply will result in the forfeiture of October salaries until the certificates are submitted.

However, Fintiri assured that no one will be denied their salary if they present their certificates before the end of October.

The governor’s directive is driven by concerns that some individuals are taking advantage of system failures to engage in wrongdoing.

“These issues must be addressed, and the service should be a haven for scholarship and honesty, rather than a haven for misfit,” he added.

