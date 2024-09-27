The federal government led by President Bola Tinubu will reportedly pay civil servants under level 1 N930,000 per annum

The salary increment according to the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) varies across different levels; as top civil servants under the CONPSS level 15 will earn up to N3,847,474 annually

Meanwhile, the breakdown of the civil servant's salary structure emerged after President Tinubu decided to implement the newly approved minimum wage

The Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) in Nigeria is quite comprehensive. It is divided into 17 grade levels, with salaries determined by qualifications, experience, and performance.

Recall that public servants under the payroll of the federal government of Nigeria will reportedly start receiving the new minimum wage payment from Thursday, September 26.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Bawa Mokwa, the spokesperson of the office of the accountant-general of the federation, disclosed this. Interestingly, Mokwa did not state if the minimum wage would be paid alongside its arrears.

However, this article by The Nigerian Tribune x-rays the breakdown of the salary structure for civil servants following the new minimum wage signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, with key emphasis on 1, 7, 8, 10, and 15 grade levels.

Find below the new Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) salary scale per annum:

CONPSS 1 Salary Scale

Step Amount (N)

1 930000.00

2 935586.00

3 941173.00

4 946759.00

5 952345.00

6 957931.00

7 963518.00

8 969104.00

9 974690.00

10 980276.00

11 985863.00

12 991449.00

13 997035.00

14 1002621.00

CONPSS 7 Salary Scale

Step Amount (N)

1 1277667.00

2 1306546.00

3 1335425.00

4 1364304.00

5 1393182.00

6 1422061.00

7 1450940.00

8 1479819.00

9 1508698.00

10 1537577.00

11 1566456.00

12 1595335.00

13 1624214.00

14 1653093.00

CONPSS 8 Salary Scale

Step Amount (N)

1 1479276.00

2 1512756.00

3 1546235.00

4 1579715.00

5 1613195.00

6 1646675.00

7 1680155.00

8 1713635.00

9 1747115.00

10 1780595.00

11 1814075.00

12 1847555.00

13 1881034.00

14 1914514.00

CONPSS 10 Salary Scale

Step Amount (N)

1 1806041.00

2 1848415.00

3 1890788.00

4 1933162.00

5 975535.00

6 2017909.00

7 2060282.00

8 2102656.00

9 2145030.00

10 2187403.00

11 2229777.00

12 2272150.00

13 2314524.00

14 2356897.00

CONPSS 15 Salary Scale

Step Amount (N)

1 3014528.00

2 3118646.00

3 3222765.00

4 3326883.00

5 3431001.00

6 3535120.00

7 3639238.00

8 3743356.00

9 3847474.00

