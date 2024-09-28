The governor of Adamawa state Ahmad Fintiri on Saturday, stormed Rivers state to attend a key event

In a video making the rounds online, Fintiri graced a grand reception organized in honour of the ex-Rivers governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike

In reaction to the Rivers political crisis, Fintiri urged Wike and his successor Governor Sim Fubara to end their rift in the interest of the state

Governor Ahmad Fintiri of Adamawa state has appealed to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, to end the political crisis in the state.

Adamawa Governor Fintiri wades into Rivers crisis. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Ahmad Fintiri

Rivers crisis: Fintiri begs Wike, Fubara

Fintiri made this plea on Saturday, September 28, as he attended a grand reception hosted by the Rivers Ijaw Peoples Congress in honour of Wike, TVC News reported.

The Adamawa state governor seems to have joined Wike's camp following this move on Saturday.

Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde and other former G-5 members, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (ex-governor of Enugu state), Okezie Ikpeazu (ex-governor of Abia State), and Samuel Ortom (former governor of Benue state), were also present at the event on Saturday.

This development comes on the heels of Fintiri’s public endorsement of Ambassador Umar Damagun as the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a close ally of , PoliticsNigeria reported.

The endorsement of Damagum was made amid internal discord and criticism directed at the current National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Watch the video below as Fintiri urges Wike, Fubara to make peace;

