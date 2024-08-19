Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has become the first northern government to commence the payment of the ₦70,000 new minimum wage

Comrade Emmanuel Fashe, the NLC chairman in the state, announced that workers will begin to receive the alert from August

Fashe, who spoke to journalists after meeting with Fintiri at the government house, added that workers at the LG level will begin to receive alerts from September

Adamawa state governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has announced the approval of the ₦70,000 new minimum wage for workers in the state, adding that the civil servants will begin to receive the increment from the August payment.

Comrade Emmanuel Fashe, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), announced the development on Monday, August 19, after having a closed-door meeting with Governor Fintiri at the government house.

When will Adamawa workers receive new minimum wage?

Comrade Fashe said that state employees will start receiving the new minimum wage of N70,000 this month, while local government workers will receive it starting next month.

According to the union leader, the implementation will use the same consequential adjustment table from 2019, pending updated guidelines from the National Salaries, Wages, and Income Commission.

Fashe explained that the percentage increase will be applied to the current salary, just like in 2019, to ensure a fair adjustment for all workers.

Fintiri speaks on new minimum wage

Governor Fintiri has accepted the new minimum wage, prioritizing workers' welfare, according to his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, who confirmed the governor's readiness to pay the new wage.

The governor, in a tweet, said the workers deserve the wages. His tweet reads:

"As a demonstration of our commitment to the welfare of workers in Adamawa State, I have approved the payment of a ₦70,000 minimum wage starting this August. Our civil servants deserve this and more. Together, we will continue to build a prosperous future for all."

