Notorious terror leader, Bello Turji, has listed conditions for him and his men to lay down their arms

In a video circulating online and seen by Legit.ng, Turji appears to express readiness for a truce between his group in Zamfara, and the Nigerian government

For years, Tujri's group has been unleashing havoc on communities in Zamfara and Sokoto states of Northwestern Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria.

Gusau, Zamfara state - Bello Turji, a notorious bandit kingpin in Zamfara, has said peace would return to the state if the security agents and vigilante groups stop attacking and killing the Fulanis in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that Turji stated this in a video released on Monday, September 30. In the video, Turji sat on a new motorcycle with a gun. Another gun was placed beside him.

Turji is believed to have fled Zamfara after the military intensified their onslaughts against terrorist gangs in the state. Photos credit: @bulamabukarti

Source: Twitter

Turji said Bello Matawalle, the current minister of state for defence, who governed Zamfara for four years, and Governor Dauda Lawal, the incumbent, cannot stop them. Rather, only God — he said — can bring banditry to an end in the northwest geopolitical region.

Turji said:

“We are calling on all of you to come and collaborate with us for peace to reign and stop the bloodbath in Zamfara. Gun and airstrike will not stop us because we are not afraid of death.”

Furthermore, Turji accused some Nigerian leaders of trying to exterminate the Fulani race. He, however, expressed confidence that God will continue to protect them.

He said:

“Even if you kill us, it’s God who ordained that to happen, but it’s not by your power.”

Watch the video below:

Read more on wanted terrorist Bello Turji

Military kills Nigerien terrorist, Buzu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian military announced the killing of Halilu Buzu, a deadly terrorist causing destruction and tears in Zamfara.

The update comes four months after security forces declared him wanted.

Buzu—a foreigner—had been accused of cattle rustling, illegal arms supplies, and illegal mining.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng