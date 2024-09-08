Bello Turji, leader of a group of outlaws operating in northern Nigeria, asked for reconciliation with the federal government

Turji is known to have been responsible for numerous massacres and terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces in the north-west region of the country, especially Zamfara and Sokoto states

Reacting to Turji's persistent terrorist acts, APC chieftain, Bashir Ahmad, lamented that the wanted bandit leader has caused devastation of high magnitude upon Nigerians

Kano, Kano state - Bashir Ahmad, the digital communications assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, September 8, said the dreaded bandit leader, , should be prosecuted for terrorism.

Ahmad accused Turji of causing widespread fear and devastation in Nigeria.

Banditry is believed to have reached its peak in 2018 when one of the founders in Zamfara, Buharin Daji, was killed, leading to the emergence of splinter groups in Zamfara and neighbouring states.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Bello Turji, like Nnamdi Kanu, supposed to be grilling in the deepest part of the worst prison in the country for the terror and death he has inflicted upon Nigerians. Both individuals have caused harm to the safety and security of Nigeria. Their actions have led to widespread fear and devastation, and they should be held accountable under the full force of the law."

Legit.ng reports that Ahmad's call comes a few days after a viral video showed Turji seeking reconciliation with the government.

A group of northern elders, under the aegis of the Arewa Elders Progressive Group, waded in and cautioned President Bola Tinubu against falling for Turji's antics.

Legit.ng reports that Turji is a wanted bandit leader operating mainly in Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger states.

