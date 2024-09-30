Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Michael Anugwa denied receiving an official suspension letter despite allegations of bribery involving crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board announced the suspension of Anugwa and other officers

Alongside Anugwa, several officers, including DCC Sikiru Adekunle, ASC II Ogbule Samuel Obinna, and DCC Iloafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu, were suspended for various infractions

Amid allegations of bribery involving controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, a senior officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Michael Anugwa, has denied receiving any official suspension letter.

Mr. Anugwa appeared in full regalia on Monday, Spetember 30, before a House of Representatives panel investigating bribery allegations connected to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the NCoS.

Deputy Controller of Correction, Micheal Anugwa clears air on alleged suspension Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Speaking on his alleged suspension, he said:

"I have not been officially notified of any suspension. I only saw the rumors circulating on social media."

Suspension announcement from civil Defence board

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board had announced the suspension of Anugwa and several other officers last week, Channels Television reported.

In a statement signed by Ja’afaru Ahmed, the board stated that the suspension was intended to allow further investigations into the bribery claims.

The officers were implicated in facilitating special treatment for Bobrisky while in custody.

The statement read:

"The Board has suspended DCC Michael Anugwa, in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kirikiri, Lagos, and DCC Sikiru Adekunle, responsible for the Maximum-Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kirikiri, Lagos, for allegations related to the case."

In addition to the suspension of Anugwa and Adekunle, the board also suspended ASC II Ogbule Samuel Obinna for allegedly escorting a convicted inmate outside the custodial center in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, This Day reported.

Similarly, another senior officer, DCC Iloafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu, serving at the MSCC in Kuje, Abuja, was also suspended for allegedly accepting bribes on behalf of an inmate.

The board assured in the statement:

"The suspension is part of ongoing investigations into the matter, and the outcome will be made public once concluded."

VDM reveals how he got viral call recording

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Martins Otse appeared before the Hosue of Reps panel over bribery allegations against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a fresh development, VDM gave a detailed account of how he obtained the video recording.

According to him, the person who sent him the recording had borrowed the crossdresser N4 million on June 19, 2024, due for payment in September.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng