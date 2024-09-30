Audacious social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, has appeared before lawmakers over bribery allegations against EFCC

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the popular social media personality leaked an audio recording of crossdresser Bobrisky levying grave allegations against EFCC and others

A recent online clip that has been making the rounds showed VDM speaking before the House of Reps panel, leading to major reactions online

Nigerian outspoken social media sensation Martins Otse appeared before the Hosue of Reps panel over bribery allegations against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that Legit.ng reported previously that Bobrisky's voice could be heard explaining how he paid the EFCC N15 million to clear his name in the money laundering case, which was levied against him.

VDM explains how he got involved in Bobrisky's case before the Reps panel.

Source: Instagram

VDM also dragged Falz and his father into the situation, alleging that a huge sum of money was paid to them so Bob could clear his name. Falz later sued VDM, giving him the option of retracting his statement.

How VDM got the recording

In a fresh development, VDM gave a detailed account of how he obtained the video recording. According to him, the person who sent him the recording had borrowed the crossdresser N4 million on June 19, 2024, due for payment in September.

Unfortunately, when the time came, Bobrisky allegedly refused to oblige and threatened to blackmail the lender. It was at this point that the alleged victim got linked to VDM for an intervention.

Watch the full clip here:

Reactions as VDM testifies before House of Reps

Fans react to VDM's revelation before Hosue of reps panel

@dfinnixx:

"Why is bobrisky not here!!!? Vdm Is great!! He will win."

@wild_drip_luxury_wdl:

"I go just dey watch seems like bobrisky will go scout free so painful such a country."

@akoredeoloba:

"Bro is wise, he only explained the part he already posted online, that other evidence wey dey with him, nah from court dem do talk am 👏🙌❤️."

@p_e_s_c_o_07:

"The God father is part of the panel in the house of rep or he have a colleague in the house of rep."

@cherry_dukee:

"To be honest why is Bob not here? Voice of the voiceless ride on 🙌 you be confirm treasure."

@bashywealthdc:

"The more he’s there the more strength he gets."

VDM arrives House of Reps with spiritualist

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, social media activist Verydarkman made an appearance at the National Assembly amid Bobrisky and the EFCC saga.

Recall that the internet sensation leaked an audio recording of the crossdresser with allegations against EFCC and a couple of influential personalities in the country.

In a recent video making the rounds online, VDM made a spectacular display at the judicial premises in the company of a spiritualist.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

