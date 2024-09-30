Bobrisky and VeryDarkMan are set to testify before the House of Representatives' joint committee on financial crimes and reformatory institutions today

The committee will also hear from EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyode and NCoS controller-general Haliru Nababa regarding bribery allegations

The investigation follows claims that Bobrisky bribed officials to drop charges and serve her sentence in a private apartment

In a significant development, Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, and Idris Okuneye, the crossdresser famously called Bobrisky, are set to testify before the House of Representatives' joint committee on financial crimes and reformatory institutions today.

Ola Olukoyode, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Haliru Nababa, controller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), are also expected to appear before the committee.

This follows a resolution by the lower legislative chamber on Thursday to probe bribery allegations against the EFCC and the NCoS. The resolution was passed after the adoption of a motion sponsored by Patrick Umoh, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Akwa Ibom.

The controversy began when VeryDarkMan shared an audio recording of Bobrisky claiming she bribed EFCC officials with N15 million to drop money laundering charges against her.

Bobrisky, who was released on August 5 after serving a six-month sentence for abusing the naira, purportedly stated in the recording that her “godfather” and Nababa ensured she served her sentence in a private apartment rather than in prison.

Bobrisky has since denied the bribery allegations, calling the recording “fake.” Her denial came after the EFCC invited both her and VeryDarkMan for questioning over the allegations.

The joint committee, in a letter dated September 27, has requested Olukoyode and Nababa to appear today with all officers involved in the allegations.

