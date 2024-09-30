Social media activist Verydarkman has made his appearance at the National Assembly amid Bobrisky and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) saga

Recall that the internet sensation leaked an audio recording of the crossdresser with allegations against EFCC and a couple of influential personalities in the country

In a recent video making the rounds online, VDM made a spectacular display at the judicial premises in the company of a spiritualist

Social media activist Martins Otse, also known as Verydarkman, has made it to the National Assembly Complex for the joint committee investigating allegations of corruption against the EFCC and Nigerian Correctional Services.

Verydarkman made his appearance with his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, and best friend, Itskokopee Ogaga Okokowa.

Recall that crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, who was convicted and sentenced to prison for naira abuse in April, accused the EFCC and NCS of requesting bribes to allow him to spend his sentence in the VIP wing of the Kirikiri Medium Custodial Centre in Lagos.

This was revealed through an audio call leaked on the activist's Instagram page. In the recording, which Bobrisky has denied, it claimed that after his conviction and sentencing for naira note abuse in April, his godfather, in collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service's Controller General, arranged for him to serve his six-month sentence in a private apartment.

Following that, VDM was invited by the National Assembly for the investigative hearing on bribery allegations.

In the video shared on the TikToker's account, he was escorted into the judicial premises by a spiritual who performed some rituals on him before his entrance.

Watch the video below:

Verydarkman spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the sections below:

mrbrown.v:

"Verydarkman has accomplished something unprecedented in Nigeria. His name will eternally remain in history."

lollystyleme:

"Like him or hate his name will not be forgotten anytime soon. He stood for something many would be scared to do."

funnyezecomedy235:

"VDM you came with your village gods."

robyekpo:

"Las las he’s a content creator after all."

momma_boys_:

"What is all this?"

soxpet101:

"D Falana's has made d biggest mistake of their Legacy....this guy win or loose, wins...he' has used this as a platform to amplify his voice...Arise TV, channels, already spreading his name. Soon, this guy go de on CNN.."

unusualmarvin:

"You come for me, you're the victim, I come for you you're still the victim, either ways I gat nothing to loose,,,una been underate that statement ahbi, 😂 now y'all will learn."

funnyezecomedy235':

"Your native doctor is wearing shoe but you're not wearing at all."

chillapenzy:

"If u hate VDM start hating yourself 1st because he has done more for people in this country than you have ever done!!!! Yes he goes overboard sometimes but his only human no one is perfect and neither are you. So hate ur self 1st before hating on him!"

hanjay__:

"Tell me how they won’t take him as a joke now."

VDM shows preparedness for the worst

The social media activist has spurred concerns online as he spoke on the worst that could possibly happen to him amid Bobrisky’s EFCC case.

Recall that the internet personality attracted a lawsuit from the family of renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Following the recent unfoldings, VDM gave netizens a hint of his thoughts, spurring reactions online.

