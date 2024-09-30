Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky became another topic of hot decision online after he addressed his recent move

The socialite had earlier deleted the 1 billion naira lawsuit he had filed against social media activist Verydarkman

After a series of numerous drawings on the internet on why he removed the post, Bob came further to clarify his reasons

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, became another topic of discussion online after he reacted to reports that he had taken down the lawsuit he filed against social media activist Verydarkman.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky dragged the critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, to court.

Bobrisky addressed deleting the N1bn lawsuit filed against Verydarkman. Credit: @bobrisky222, @verydarkblackman

On September 29, 2024, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to share a copy of the letter that was served to VDM.

The document explained how VDM had allegedly carried out defamatory and blackmail attacks on the crossdresser through different means on social media.

Bobrisky demanded N1 billion from VDM in damages as the crossdresser’s legal team claimed that the online critic had continued to use their client’s name to create influence for his personal gains.

However, VDM reacted to the lawsuit and claimed a conspiracy was going on and that it appeared Bobrisky and Falz were now working together. He explained that he feels that way because after the rapper gave him 24 hours to apologise and retract his statement, Bobrisky went from acting depressed to getting bold enough to sue him.

Following that, the lawsuit that was earlier shared on Bobrisky’s page was suddenly taken down. Netizens quickly pointed it out. VDM also hurled a shade at the crossdresser and argued that the lawsuit was a trick they wanted to use on him so as to bring out the remaining evidence he has on them.

In defence of the commotion, Bobrisky claimed that he wasn’t scared of Verydarkman and that she deleted the lawsuit from his personal page because blogs had already carried the news, and there was no need for it to be on her timeline.

“Verydarkman thinks I am scared of him because I deleted my lawsuit against him from my page, well I deleted it because blogs have already posted it, and there is no need for it to be on My page again, well let me repost it again to prove to the world that I am not scared of VeryDarkMan”

Bob went on to reshare the petition letter on his Instagram story channel.

See her post below:

Bobrisky spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

officialeldero1:

"This guy na mumu.... panick wan kee mommy of prison😂. It's a tufiakwa situation."

iamtopnotch_hanson:

"Who exactly is advising Bobrisky? That dude is not wise at all. VDM posted the recording, right! Immediately you transfered the guy's four million naira to him, firstly confirming the recording was true. Secondly, Falz who was mentioned in the recording confirmed he actually had a conversation with Bobrisky, confirming the recording actually happened. Now, Bobrisky decided to file a one billion naira lawsuit against VDM , claiming the voice recording is fake and AI generated ,Lol."

mrpre_sh:

"If Ola of Lagos do tour for BOB head you go de hear “Yeh!!! See space, see space”. Cus his brain is empty. 😂😂. Bro don’t know when to keep quite."

favyyee_vdm_first_wife:

"Falz has already established precedence by stating the call was real and the demand for the money to pay off the bribe was real…the head of the correctional facilities has already admitted bob was provided with a special place to stay in which correlated with the voice call and bob claims it’s AI…VDM you must deal with them…I stand with you till thy kingdom come…"

ahovianoh:

"He is confused 🫤 he should know that VDM has the part 2 of the evidence that he doesn’t know yet."

director_abd:

"Even if u turn your self to a woman not mean Sey u go still dey talk like woman ..habaa madam you he man talk like a man."

ricky_africa_plug:

"Make everybody go baff Abeg make we dey go court day don break finish."

imoh____:

"This bobrisky supposed collect award for the most mumú person in 2024."

VDM shows preparedness for the worst

The social media activist has spurred concerns online as he spoke on the worst that could possibly happen to him amid Bobrisky’s EFCC case.

Recall that the Internet personality attracted a lawsuit from the family of renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Following the recent unfoldings, VDM gave netizens a hint of his thoughts, spurring reactions online.

