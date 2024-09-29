JUST IN: Tension as Protest Erupts in Godwin Obaseki Led Edo State, Details Emerge
- Residents of Okpella in Edo state staged a protest against the appointment of Lukman Akemokhue as the new Okuogbellagbe of Okpella
- The appointment by Governor Godwin Obaseki was met with opposition from several Okpella residents
- Some community leaders accused Governor Obaseki of imposition and asked him to cancel Akemokhue's appointment
Benin City, Edo state - Tension flared in Okpella community, Edo state, following the appointment of Lukman Akemokhue as the new Okuogbellagbe of Okpella by Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Community leaders, elders, and residents staged a protest, denouncing the appointment as an imposition that disregards long-established traditions.
Residents oppose Akemokhue's emergence as monarch
The protest erupted a day after the Edo state government officially presented a letter of appointment to Akemokhue at the ministry of local government.
The letter confirmed that Akemokhue’s appointment had been approved by the state executive council, effective from Thursday, September 26, 2024.
However, by Saturday, September 28, discontent surfaced in Okpella.
The Punch quoted a prominent community leader, Abu Abdulganiyu, as saying:
“These actions are an affront to our heritage.
“The traditional stool is not a tool for political bartering or compensation, and its sanctity must be respected. We have a king, and we know who we want. Obaseki can’t impose a king on us when he has few weeks to leave office."
Abdulganiyu added:
“Any attempt to foist a political monarch on the community would be resisted."
Expectations from Obaseki's successor
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a political analyst, Eniola Daniel, spoke about the incoming administration of the Edo state governor-election, Monday Okpebholo.
Danial stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the just concluded Edo state governorship election did not promise the people anything.
