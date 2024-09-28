Edo government has raised alarm over an alleged plan by the reinstated deputy governor, Philip Shaibu to invade the government house

Crusoe Osagie, special adviser to Godwin Godwin Obaseki, reported Shaibu to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun

Osagie said a police officer was killed the last time Shaibu attempted to invade Edo state government house

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Benin City, Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki-led Edo government has accused reinstated deputy governor, Philip Shaibu of planning to invade the government house on Monday, September 30.

Legit.ng recalls that the federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered the reinstatement of Shaibu as Edo state deputy governor. Justice James Omotosho ruled that the Edo state house of assembly impeachment of Shaibu violated sections 188 and 35 of the constitution.

Ego govt said a police died the last time Shaibu attempted to do this Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

Crusoe Osagie, special adviser to Godwin Obaseki, said Shaibu is planning to invade the government house even though it has filed a stay of execution against his reinstatement.

As reported by TheCable, Osagie made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, September 28.

Obaseki’s aide urged Shaibu to refrain from his “devious plot” because it is “a clear recipe for chaos”.

He appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to ensure that Edo state does not descend to anarchy because of Shaibu’s ambition.

“We want to draw the attention of the Inspector General of Police to the intelligence we have gathered regarding a planned move by the erstwhile Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu to forcefully enter the Edo State Government House to purportedly enforce the ruling of Justice J. K. Omotosho,”

He added that:

“The last time Shaibu attempted to do this, it led to the death of a police officer.

“We believe that is one death too many and it is only wise for us to prevent a repeat of such.

Edo election: Obaseki booed out of INEC office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obaseki was booed out of the INEC office in Benin, the Edo state capital.

The governor was said to have stormed the electoral office following intel that the APC was working to manipulate the Edo governorship election results currently being collated.

DIG Frank Mbah had persuaded the governor to leave the premises, but his refusal led to the police and military giving him an order because he was not supposed to be there

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng