The APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has explained how Governor Godwin Obaseki’s do-or-die comment contributed to PDP's Asue Ighodalo’s defeat

Ganduje said Obaseki’s do-or-die comment serves as motivation to APC supporters who stormed the polling to vote for Senator Monday Okpebholo

According to the former Kano governor, instead of creating pressure, Obaseki's do-or-die comment inspired APC supporters to victory

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the do-or-die threat by Governor Godwin Obaseki inspired the APC to victory in the Edo governorship election.

Ganduje said Obaseki’s threat that the election was a do–or–die affair contributed to the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

He stated this while addressing newsmen at the APC secretariat in Abuja, On Monday, September 23, The Punch reports.

Edo election: Obaseki contributed to Ighodalo’s defeat

Ganduje claimed Obaseki’s comment inspired APC supporters to vote overwhelmingly for Senator Monday Okpebholo.

“Even before the election, one side was already overheating the polity. He (Obaseki) said it was a ‘do-or-die’ election. But we said ‘No’; ours would be ‘do-and-succeed’. Because if you die, who will introduce your successor? So, we are here to thank all stakeholders.”

Legit.ng recalls that Obaseki asked citizens in the state to maintain calm and not resort to violence and destruction of property.

Obaseki made the call in his brief broadcast while reacting to the declaration of Monday Okpebholo, candidate of the APC, as the winner of the 2024 governorship election.

INEC had on Sunday, September 22, announced Okpebholo winner of the election amid allegations of electoral fraud by the ruling PDP

PDP rejects Edo governorship election results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that PDP reacted to the outcome of the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

The acting PDP National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum rejected the results which declared the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the election.

Damagum disclosed the party's next line of action as he urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to retrace its steps.

