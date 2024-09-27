29 people have been reported dead, and thousands of houses and farmlands have been destroyed as flooding hit 16 communities in Kebbi state

Governor Nasir Idris raised the alarm on Friday and appealed to President Tinubu to come to their aid, while noting that the development could lead to a shortage of food

The state Commissioner for Information, Yakubu Ahmed, confirmed the development in a statement issued to the press and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Kebbi state government led by Nasir Idris said that 29 people, 321,000 houses, and 858,000 farmlands have been lost to floodwaters in 16 of the 21 local government areas in the state.

Flood takes over major communities in Kebbi state. Image of Governor Idris for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Kebbi state government

Source: Facebook

Briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, September 27, the state Commissioner for Information, Yakubu Ahmed, warned, "If help did not come to the affected areas where rice, maize, guinea corn, and other crops were destroyed by the flood, there might be a shortage of food in the state and Nigeria at large."

As reported by Daily Trust, Ahmed highlighted that before NiMET predicted Kebbi would be worst hit, the state had already faced significant flooding due to water from Goronyo dam and the convergence of waters from River Rima and River Kaa through River Niger.

"Only 5 out of the 16 local governments of the state are minimally affected. The flood had destroyed farmlands, bridges, and thousands of households," he said. He confirmed the death toll with "seven persons in Shanga, eight in Maiyama, five in Kalgo, seven in Jega, and two in Birnin Kebbi so far."

“Only 5 out of the 16 local governments of the state are minimally affected. The flood had destroyed farmlands, bridges and thousands of households.

“On the number of deaths, we had lost seven persons in Shanga, eight in Maiyama, five in Kalgo, seven in Jega and two in Birnin Kebbi so far,” the commissioner said.

He called on the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, cooperate organisations and individuals to support the state in mitigating the effect of the flood.

SaharaReporters confirmed the report in its publication on Friday.

Read related articles here:

Heavy rainfall affects 82 communities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 82 farming communities in Mokwa local government area of Niger state have been submerged by floodwaters following torrential downpours that lasted several hours on Monday and Tuesday.

The deluge has wreaked havoc, washing away hectares of farmland and valuables worth millions of naira.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng