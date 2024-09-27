Niger State has been severely impacted by floods this year, resulting in the loss of 11 lives and displacing over 41,000 people

The floods have devastated infrastructure, washing away 246 schools and destroying 18 bridges and 80 culverts

Additionally, the agricultural sector faces significant challenges with nearly 119,000 hectares of farmland and over 1,600 fish ponds affected

In a year marked by relentless rainfall and the overflow of dams, Niger State has faced devastating floods, resulting in significant losses.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has provided a detailed account of the impact, revealing the extent of the damage and the ongoing efforts to mitigate the disaster.

Collaborative effort to educate and protect

The Director General of NSEMA, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, emphasized the collaborative efforts between NSEMA and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Minna Operations Office.

This partnership, under the initiative "Flood Template In Nigeria As of September 2024," has focused on educating residents, particularly those in riverine communities, about the importance of relocating to upland areas to reduce the impact of floods.

The toll of the floods

According to Baba-Arah who spoke to PUNCH Newspaper, the floods have claimed 11 lives across five local government areas: Mokwa, Shiroro, Munya, Katcha, and Rijau.

The disaster has affected 529 communities in 19 out of the 25 local government areas in the state, displacing 41,192 people and impacting 6,865 households.

Currently, 34 communities are taking refuge in Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) camps established by the state government.

Infrastructure and agricultural devastation

The floods have wreaked havoc on infrastructure, with 246 school buildings washed away, creating significant challenges for students and teachers. Additionally, 18 bridges and 80 culverts have been destroyed, disrupting communication and transportation in the affected areas.

The agricultural sector has also suffered immensely, with 118,692 hectares of farmland inundated, threatening food security in the state. Over 1,600 fish ponds have been washed away, further exacerbating the economic impact on local communities.

Heavy rainfall affects 82 communities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 82 farming communities in Mokwa local government area of Niger state have been submerged by floodwaters following torrential downpours that lasted several hours on Monday and Tuesday.

The deluge has wreaked havoc, washing away hectares of farmland and valuables worth millions of naira.

