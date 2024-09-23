The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued an urgent alert, warning of widespread thunderstorms expected from September 23 to 25, 2024

NiMet forecasts thunderstorms in Central Nigeria, affecting areas like the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, among others

Significant rainfall is predicted in southwestern and coastal states, including Oyo, Ondo, and Lagos

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued an urgent weather alert, warning of nationwide thunderstorms expected to occur from Monday, September 23, to Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

According to NiMet's forecast, parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Borno States are likely to experience morning thunderstorms on Monday, with the storm activity extending later in the day to other northern regions, including Yobe, Jigawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, and Zamfara.

NiMet’s statement urged residents in these areas to remain vigilant and stay informed through regular weather updates available on their official website, www.nimet.gov.ng.

NiMet issues thunderstorm warnings for Central Nigeria

NiMet's outlook also forecasts thunderstorms over the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, and Kwara States during the morning hours. In the afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms are expected to persist in parts of Kwara, FCT, Niger, Benue, and Kogi States.

Residents in these central regions are advised to take necessary precautions as the storms may bring heavy rainfall and potential flash floods.

Rains expected in southwestern and coastal states

The weather agency also predicted significant rainfall over the southwestern inland areas, particularly in Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ogun States, extending to coastal regions like Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa States during the morning hours.

Thunderstorms are likely to develop later in the day across parts of Enugu, Edo, Ebonyi, Ondo, Abia, Osun, Imo, Ekiti, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers, and Lagos States.

NiMet's statement further noted that morning rains are anticipated in parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Rivers States, with the rest of the southern region expected to remain cloudy.

Safety advisory issued for residents and travelers

In light of the forecasted weather conditions, NiMet has called on residents to avoid flood-prone areas and adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

The agency also advised the public, including airline operators, to regularly consult updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet to ensure effective planning and safe operations.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through NiMet's official channels to navigate these potentially hazardous weather conditions safely.

