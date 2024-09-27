Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno, has expressed gratitude to the well-wishers who have stayed with his family during a trying time

Governor Eno made the comment while speaking on his wife, Patience's death, after battling an undisclosed illness on Thursday, September 26

According to the statement, the governor expressed confidence that governance in the state would not be affected and begged for privacy for his family

Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom, has spoken hours after the death of his wife was announced on Friday morning, September 27.

In a statement by the state government, Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno died on Thursday, September 26, at a hospital following an illness. However, the statement did not indicate the hospital and the type of illness the late first lady fought.

Governor Eno sends message to well-wisher

The governor appreciated well-wishers who supported the state's first family and promised that the development would not affect the state's running.

The statement reads in part:

"His Excellency, the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno appreciates all who have stood by the first family in this period and assures all the citizens that despite this huge personal loss, his commitment to the service of the state is unwavering."

In the statement, signed by the state commissioner for information, Ini Ememobong, the family requested privacy as they grieve. The press release confirmed that Governor Umo Eno remains dedicated to his role despite the personal tragedy.

