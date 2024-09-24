Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has introduced new working arrangements for civil servants

The governor has also approved the continuation of palliative payments for public servants for the next two months

Essential service providers, including medical personnel and security officers, are exempt from the new working schedules

Oshogbo, Osun state - In a proactive measure to alleviate the burden of high transportation costs, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has announced a series of changes aimed at improving the working conditions of civil servants.

The new directives include re-scheduled working days for various categories of public servants and the extension of palliative payments for the next two months.

This move was contained in a statement signed by signed Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Spokesperson to the State Governor.

Details of the new working arrangements

A circular released from the Office of the Head of Service outlines the approved working schedules, reflecting the governor's commitment to the well-being of workers in light of the current economic challenges facing the country.

The new working arrangements are as follows:

1. Public Servants on GL.01 to GL.10: Three days a week

2. Public Servants on GL.12 to GL.17: Four days a week

Furthermore, the circular revealed that these changes do not apply to essential service providers, including medical personnel, security officers, political office holders, and accounting officers.

The circular stipulates that the specific days of attendance for public servants will be determined by the accounting officers in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies.

Adeleke approves continuation of palliative payments

In addition to the revised working days, Governor Adeleke also approved the continuation of agreed palliative payments for public servants for an additional two months, pending the implementation of the new minimum wage.

This decision aims to support public workers during a period of financial strain caused by rising living costs.

He said:

"All accounting officers in ministries, departments, and agencies, including local governments, have been directed to ensure compliance with these new measures."

Nigerians react

Following this decision by gov Adeleke, some Nigerians have taken to their social media accounts to react.

@Benny1s said:

"Mr dear governor . How about you increase their salaries to 100k, instead of the palliatives. You wouldn’t have to campaign for second term."

@olamilekan060 said:

"Welcome development, God bless mr Governor."

