The Nigerian government has stated that civil servants under its payroll will start receiving the new N70,000 minimum wage payment from Thursday, September 26

Legit.ng reported in July that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers following months-long talks with organised labour

The spokesperson for the office of the accountant-general of the federation, Bawa Mokwa divulged that workers will begin to receive their new minimum wage salary payments, starting from Thursday, September 26

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Public servants under the payroll of the federal government will reportedly start receiving the new minimum wage payment from today, Thursday, September 26.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Bawa Mokwa, the spokesperson of the office of the accountant-general of the federation, disclosed this. However, Mokwa did not state if the minimum wage would be paid alongside its arrears.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sanctioned a new minimum wage of N70,000 on July 18, 2024. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The newspaper quoted Mokwa as saying:

“Federal government civil servants will start getting the new minimum wage from today (Thursday, September 26).

“What I can tell you is that the minimum wage salary payment is today I am not sure of the arrears.”

Legit.ng reports that Mokwa’s comment comes 48 hours after Ekpo Nta, the chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, confirmed that the government has approved the upward review of consolidated public service salary structure, CONPSS in line with the minimum wage (Amendment) Act, 2024.

This followed President Bola Tinubu’s approval of N70,000 new minimum wage on July 18, 2024, and the senate’s passage into law, a development that delighted the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The minimum wage adjustment was intended to improve workers' living standards amidst rising inflation and economic challenges.

Meanwhile, while the wage increase is a positive development for employers of labour, businesses must prepare for its potential ripple effects on operations, staffing strategies, and overall financial health.

FG speaks on new minimum wage template

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labour and employment, assured Nigerians that the template for the new national minimum wage of N70,000 will be released once it is finalised.

Onyejeocha explained that a tripartite committee, consisting of representatives from organised labour, the private sector, and the government, is scheduled to meet with the head of the civil service of the federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, to finalise the adjustments related to the new wage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng