A 15-year-old Nigerian prodigy, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, has etched his name into the history books by clinching the Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas created by an individual.

The awe-inspiring artwork, spanning an impressive 12,303.87 square meters, was unveiled on April 2, 2025, at Eagles’ Square in Abuja, Nigeria.

This monumental canvas, more than twice the size of a standard football field, surpassed the previous record by nearly 3,000 square meters, marking a significant milestone for the young autistic artist.

The unveiling ceremony drew a diverse crowd, including civil society groups, diplomats, traditional rulers, top government officials, and stakeholders from the arts and culture sector.

Kanyeyachukwu, whose passion for color and structured routine fueled his creative journey, received his Guinness World Record certificate amidst cheers and admiration.

His artwork, titled “Impossible is a Myth,” features a vibrant infinity symbol surrounded by abstract designs and colorful patterns, reflecting his boundless imagination and determination.

Tinubu commends Nigerian teen artist

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s leader since 2023, took to X to celebrate the young artist’s achievement. In a heartfelt post on April 3, 2025, Tinubu commended Kanyeyachukwu’s bravery, audacity, and tenacity, stating:

“You said, ‘Impossibility is a myth,’ and you set out to prove that impossibility was nothing when you created the largest art canvas in the world at 12,303.87 square meters.”

He added:

“Your story has made history, and Nigeria is proud of you, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke.”

Tinubu also extended his well wishes, saying:

“I wish you continued success and inspiration as you keep making Nigeria proud on the global stage.”

Minister of Art reacts to boy's feat

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, also praised Kanyeyachukwu during the event, noting that his achievement serves as a beacon of hope for autistic children worldwide.

She affirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting talented autistic artists, providing them with platforms to showcase their abilities.

“Kanyeyachukwu has shown the world what is possible when passion meets hard work,” Musawa said, adding that age is no barrier to greatness.

Kanyeyachukwu’s father, Mr. Tagbo Okeke, shared that his son’s love for art began with a fascination for colors, nurtured through a carefully structured routine to help him focus.

This record-breaking feat not only celebrates Kanyeyachukwu’s talent but also shines a light on the potential of young Nigerians to achieve global recognition through creativity and perseverance.

