After months of expectation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration finally approved a new pay for NYSC members

The corps members who until August 2024, earned N33,000, will now be paid N77,000 monthly

Legit.ng's scrutiny shows that since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999, four leaders have increased NYSC members' allowance

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu administration has approved an increase in the monthly allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

Per a statement on Wednesday night, September 25, by the NYSC, with effect from July 2024, corps members will receive N77,000 (as against the N33,000 paid in August 2024).

The Bola Tinubu government expects that the new increment will boost the morale of corps members. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The NYSC's statement referenced a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, noting that the increment aligns with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

The NYSC scheme was created in 1973 to help the development of common ties among the youths of Nigeria and the promotion of national unity.

Legit.ng highlights Nigerian leaders (past and present) who raised NYSC members' remuneration.

Check them out below:

1) Goodluck Jonathan

In July 2011, the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan government approved an increment in the monthly allowance of corps members from N9,775 to N19,800.

The increment was conveyed in a letter from the presidency to the office of the NYSC hierarchy.

Following the increment, the Jonathan administration asked all states and local governments to emulate it and improve on the allowances, accommodation and other welfare of the corps members because "the future of the country is in their hands”.

2) Umaru Musa Yar'Adua

Amid other increments and policies widely deemed pro-masses, late Yar'adua increased the NYSC allowance to N19,800.

Yar'Adua served as the president of Nigeria from 2007 until his death in May 2010.

He was previously the governor of Katsina state (from 1999 to 2007); and was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In 2009, Yar'Adua left for Saudi Arabia to receive treatment for pericarditis. He died on May 5, 2010.

3) Muhammadu Buhari

In January 2020, during the presidential administration of Muhammadu Buhari, Shuaibu Ibrahim, the director-general of the NYSC at the time, disclosed that the FG had approved the payment of N33,000 to corps members as monthly allowance.

According to him, this was in line with the National Minimum Wage approved by the Buhari government in 2019.

The new national minimum wage was signed into law by Buhari on April 18, 2019, while both the FG and labour unions agreed on consequential adjustments on October 18, 2019, after negotiations.

After the agreement between the FG and labour, negotiations shifted to states, with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) directing its state leaders to talk with their governors.

4) Bola Tinubu

President Tinubu gladdened the hearts of several NYSC members on Wednesday, September 25.

Nigerians reacted to the latest announcement that the Tinubu administration approved the increment of the NYSC members' monthly allowance to N77,000.

The increment and upward review aim to bring much-needed financial relief to the corps members and motivate them to serve Nigeria better.

Read more on NYSC:

Niger governor gifts corpers N200k each

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Niger governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, announced the gift of N200,000 bonuses to all the corps members under Batch B Stream I posted to the state.

Bago said the bonus is to make the corps members stay in the state comfortable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng