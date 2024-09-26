It is no longer news that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has approved the increment of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members' monthly allowance

The NYSC acting Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, said the the increased allowance is from N33,000 to N77,000

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the upward review of NYSC members' allowance

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians have reacted to the announcement that the federal government has approved the increment of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members' monthly allowance to N77,000.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FG officially increased the monthly allowance for NYSC members from N33,000 to N77,000, effective July 2024 in line with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

According to NYSC, the increment and upward review is aims to bring much-needed financial relief to the corps members and motivate them to serve Nigeria better

Nigerians react as FG increases NYSC members' allowance

Legit.com compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media via the NYSC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialnyscng

@josh__ekwunife

Can one serve twice?

Asking for a friend 😩

@Premier_100

Thank you, Prof Akeem for the carry over 🙏

@samoblah

Shey make i come back to serve like this

@Oladapomikky1

While I'm left with just one month to go naaa him Unna come dei increase allowee 😭😭😭😭

@AGINAS

How does it help if I may asked? I remember back then in 2014 my alawee was 19k. The bag of rice was around N4,500 to 5k and I was living a better life than those jubilating 70k today. Would that 70 get a bag of rice for them? NJ

@HopeRemy

You sure say we no go go back NYSC like this? 😂

@AAliduh

Dear @officialnyscng

As a result of the love I have for my beloved country, I have decided to tear my previous NYSC certificate. Can I be mobilized and posted to sambisa forest?

E be like say corper dey enjoy pass people wey dey the real labor market oo

@HalimaZikirull1

That is to say FG is owing us 💃💃

Under the sun or in the rain

Nigeria is ours , Nigerian we serve

Niger governor gifts corpers N200k each

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Niger governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, announced the gift of N200,000 bonuses to all the corps members under Batch B Stream I posted to the state.

Bago said the bonus is to make the corps members stay in the state comfortable.

