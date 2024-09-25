The Bayelsa state government has ramped up flood preparedness efforts following warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMeT) about potential widespread flooding

In a decisive move, the Bayelsa state government has directed the Ministry of Environment and the Sanitation Authority to intensify preparations in response to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s (NiMeT’s) warnings of potential widespread flooding.

This directive was issued during the 138th State Executive Council meeting at the Exco Chamber of Government House in Yenagoa on Wednesday by Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo spoke on the critical need for full preparedness by both the populace and the state government, highlighting Bayelsa's unique position as the exit point for waters from the River Niger and Benue River into the Atlantic Ocean.

He tasked the Environment Ministry and the Sanitation Authority with ensuring the thorough clearing and opening of natural water canals to prevent avoidable flooding.

“As you are aware, Bayelsa State is the receptacle from which all the water from River Niger and River Benue exit into the Atlantic Ocean. And so, it will be necessary for us to be on hyper-alert,” Ewhrudjakpo stated.

He added, “Even though this year’s flood may not be as huge and high as 2012 or 2022, we really have to prepare ourselves because we believe prevention is cheaper than cure.”

Senator Ewhrudjakpo urges Bayelsans to avoid waste disposal

The deputy governor also called on the people to refrain from indiscriminate waste disposal in drainages and other water channels to prevent flooding and environmental pollution.

“While it is inevitable and natural, we must also take steps as citizens to ensure that our drainages are cleared. We must also desist from the habit of dumping refuse on our drainages,” he emphasized

Expressing satisfaction with the State Emergency Management Agency's preparedness, Ewhrudjakpo urged local government councils to support the state government's efforts to mitigate the impact of any potential flooding. He also thanked security agencies for their sacrifices in maintaining safety and fostering socio-economic activities in Bayelsa.

In closing, Ewhrudjakpo appreciated the support and love from Bayelsans for the Governor Douye Diri-led prosperity government and reminded them to prepare for the state’s annual Thanksgiving service on November 2, 2024.

NiMet raises alarm on looming nationwide thunderstorms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued an urgent weather alert, warning of nationwide thunderstorms expected to occur from Monday, September 23, to Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

According to NiMet's forecast, parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Borno States are likely to experience morning thunderstorms on Monday.

