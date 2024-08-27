The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has warned six northern states—Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Northern Kaduna, and Zamfara—of upcoming severe thunderstorms

Residents in the affected areas are urged to prepare for challenging weather conditions, avoid flood-prone areas

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) revealed that flooding in the northeast states of Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba has caused at least 49 deaths

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has issued a warning to six northern states, alerting them to prepare for severe thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall in the coming days.

In a statement released on Monday, NiMET specified that the affected regions include parts of Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Northern Kaduna, and Zamfara States.

The agency cautioned that the heavy rainfall could lead to flooding.

NiMet urges for precautionary measures

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions and be prepared for challenging weather conditions.

They are also encouraged to avoid flood-prone zones, Channels Television reported.

NiMet speaks on increased thunderstorms in 6 states Photo credit: Nurphotos

Source: UGC

Public and airline operators are urged to consult NiMET for updated weather reports and forecasts to plan their activities accordingly, The Punch reported.

Additionally, the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) reported on Monday, August 26, that severe flooding in the northeast, including Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba states, has resulted in at least 49 deaths and the displacement of thousands.

NEMA spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel confirmed that 41,344 people have been affected by the floods.

Tinubu mourns 30 killed after flooding in Jigwawa

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, August 21, extended "profound condolences" to the government and the people of Jigawa state over the recent flooding that has led to the loss of at least 30 lives and displacement of many citizens.

In a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu's official spokesman, the Nigerian leader also commiserated with the bereaved families and victims of the flooding, which has impacted about 14 local government areas (LGAs) and many households.

President Tinubu stated that recurring environmental disasters underscore the urgency of sustaining measures to address climate change and its perils "and remove man-made elements to the challenge".

Source: Legit.ng