Senator Ali Ndume has explained how the fuel price hike will further cause untold hardship to the people

He appealed to President Tinubu to immediately reverse the "unlawful increase" in petrol pump and food prices

In a statement made available to the press, the Borno senator also disclosed the identity of those behind the harsh economic reforms under Tinubu's government

FCT, Abuja - As economic hardship persists, Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the plight of Nigerians and reduce fuel and food prices.

Fuel hike: Ndume blames Tinubu's advisors

Ndume said the astronomical increase in the prices of fuel, food, essential goods and services in the country is threatening the very existence of Nigerians.

In a statement on Friday, October 11, in Abuja, the Senator however, blamed the situation on “bad elements sabotaging the administration of President Tinubu.”

As reported by Daily Trust, the senator alleged that they were pushing for “harsh reforms and bad policies” instead of tackling the issues of inflation and exchange rate.

Ndume lamented that families in Borno state were suffering, stressing that farmers could no longer transport their goods to the market for sale due to high cost of transpiration.

The ranking senator said:

“I personally believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mean well for Nigeria and Nigerians. I know this because I know what he stands for. But some of his advisers who don’t mean well for the people of this country give him wrong advic3.

“I’m appealing to him to resist these bad people who want to pitch the people against his administration. The hardship these people are inflicting on Nigerians is becoming unbearable.

“As soon as the President returns to Nigeria, I urge him to look into these issues and address them urgently. The purchasing power of Nigerians is too poor, and they can’t afford the things that are being pushed on them every day by enemies of state.”

Recall that the NNPCL raised the pump price of fuel. Reports show that petrol, which previously sold for N897 per litre in Abuja, now retails at N1,030 per litre.

This represents a 14.8% or N133 rise when compared to the pump price quoted as of September 2024.

The change in pump prices was observed at various NNPCL stations in Abuja.

