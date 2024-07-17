The Federal Government has predicted flooding in 94 towns across Nigeria from July 16 to July 20, 2024, due to heavy rainfall

The Federal Government has issued a flood alert, predicting that 94 towns across the country are at risk of experiencing flooding from Tuesday, July 16 to July 20, 2024.

Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Iziaq Salako, disclosed this in an interview with The PUNCH, listing the affected states and towns.

According to Salako, heavy rainfall is expected in the identified locations, which may lead to flooding.

The affected states include Adamawa, Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory, among others.

While urging stakeholders to take mitigation measures, Salako noted that the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation manages dams and would be informed by the Cameroonian government if there are plans to open the floodgates of the Lagdo Dam.

Fear grows among potential victims

The predicted flooding has raised concerns among residents of the affected areas, with many calling for proactive measures to prevent losses.

The government's alert comes as a precautionary measure to ensure preparedness and minimize potential damage.

The affected towns and their environs have been advised to take necessary precautions, including evacuating flood-prone areas and avoiding activities that may exacerbate the situation.

The government's prediction is based on weather forecasts and hydrological data, highlighting the need for collective action to mitigate the impact of flooding.

NiMET predicts heavy rainfall, flash flood in 13 states

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) had issued a forecast predicting heavy rainfall across thirteen states in the coming days.

According to a statement from NiMET, the affected states could experience flash floods on roads, bridges, and low-lying areas, potentially disrupting vehicular traffic.

NiMET urged the public to take necessary safety precautions, including avoiding walking through fast-flowing runoff waters.

