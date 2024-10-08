Former APC spokesperson Timi Frank denounced the burning of two Local Government secretariats in Rivers State

Frank demanded the resignation of IGP Kayode Egbetokun and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Frank urged the United Nations to hold those responsible for the violence accountable and called on Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has strongly condemned the burning of two Local Government secretariats in Rivers State by political thugs following the outcome of last Saturday's local government elections.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, October 8, Frank blamed the violence on the lack of effective policing and accused prominent figures of complicity.

Frank called for the immediate resignation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, holding them responsible for the destruction of government property and loss of lives in Rivers State, Vanguard reported.

Frank slams IGP over alleged role in Rivers crisis

He criticized the police for allegedly facilitating the violence by withdrawing officers from the council secretariats shortly before the attacks.

Frank lamented.

“No sooner did the IGP order the withdrawal of policemen from the council secretariats than the thugs descended on them. The police failed to act, allowing the violence to spiral out of control."

Tinubu's alleged delayed response criticized

While welcoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to the police to act in the wake of the violence, Frank argued that the President’s intervention was too late and biased in favor of Wike, Leadership reported.

He accused Wike of destabilizing Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration and using violence to create chaos in Rivers State.

Frank stated:

“Wike has been boasting that he has the President’s blessings to destabilize Rivers State and has started by setting it ablaze.

"Despite this, President Tinubu and the security agencies have not called him to order. This must stop."

Calls for international intervention

Frank, who is also the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, urged the United Nations to intervene and hold those responsible for the violence accountable under international law.

He also called on Nigerians, including former Presidents, labor leaders, and trade unions, to speak out against the destruction and protect the state's resources and political stability.

Rivers crisis: Tinubu sends message to Wike, Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reporte that President Bola Tinubu has directed the Nigeria Police Force to protect local government secretariats in Rivers state from arsonists and vandals.

The directive comes after hoodlums, dissatisfied with the outcome of Saturday, October 5, local government election, burnt several council secretariats in the oil-rich state.

In a statement on Monday, October 7, Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesman, cited Tinubu's deep concern over reports of arson and explosions in the state.

