The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rainy weather across various parts of the country

Light to moderate rain is forecasted for parts of the North Central region, including the Federal Capital Territory

NiMet has urged residents to avoid flood-prone areas, warning of potential urban flooding and strong winds in areas prone to thunderstorms

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted rainy and thundery weather conditions across various parts of the country from Wednesday through Friday.

In a weather update released on Tuesday, September 3, in Abuja, NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms in parts of Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Sokoto states on Wednesday, September 4.

NiMET makes fresh predictions Photo credit: Nurphotos

Source: Getty Images

The statement says:

"Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected to affect areas in Gombe, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kaduna, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba, Kebbi, and Borno states."

For the North Central region, NiMet indicated a slight possibility of light to moderate rainfall over parts of Plateau and Nasarawa states in the morning.

The agency added:

"By the afternoon, moderate rainfall is anticipated in areas including the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Benue, Kwara, and Nasarawa states."

Southern region weather forecast

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted a predominantly cloudy atmosphere across the southern region, with light rain expected in parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during the morning hours, Vanguard reported.

Later in the day, the agency predicts rainfall in Anambra, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa states.

For Thursday morning, thunderstorms are anticipated in parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, and Borno states. By the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms are expected to affect areas in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, and Borno states.

In the southern region, afternoon and evening rains are anticipated in Osun, Oyo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Delta states.

Northern region weather forecast

In the North Central region, light to moderate rain is expected in the morning over the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Nasarawa, and Plateau states, with moderate rain likely later in the day in parts of the FCT, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Plateau states.

The southern states are expected to experience cloudy skies in the morning, followed by rain in parts of Edo, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Osun, Abia, Enugu, Cross River, and Rivers states.

For Friday, morning thunderstorms are forecasted for Sokoto, Kebbi, Borno, and Yobe states, with further thunderstorms likely in the afternoon across Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, and Kaduna states.

The North Central region is expected to remain cloudy in the morning, with thunderstorms predicted in the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau states later in the day.

Nigerians advised to take caution against flood

NiMet has also advised residents to avoid flood-prone areas, as there is a high risk of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy downpours. The agency also warned that strong winds may precede the rains in areas prone to thunderstorms.

The public and airline operators are advised to seek updated weather reports for better planning. Residents are encouraged to stay informed.

