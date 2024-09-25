Zainab Bayero, daughter of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, described the challenges of living up to the legacy of her influential father

Zainab Bayero, daughter of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, has shared her thoughts on the challenges she faces growing up as a royal in a conservative society.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Zainab expressed the difficulty of living as the daughter of such an influential figure.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, she opened up about the weight of expectations, her filmmaking journey, and the personal struggles she encounters as she navigates life in the shadow of her father’s legacy.

She said:

“As a daughter of one of the most iconic and powerful men in the history of this great country, it’s a burden.

"Sometimes, it can be very difficult to navigate life as a daughter of such an icon."

Zainab also highlighted the constant societal expectations she faces, making it challenging for her to live authentically.

She hinted:

“I love and admire my late dad, but I will say it’s difficult sometimes to be normal or truly be yourself because of certain expectations from people and society.”

Zainab emphasises telling her father's story through film

Zainab recently embarked on a personal project to honor her father’s memory through film.

As a first-time filmmaker, she directed a documentary about her father’s life and reign as the Emir of Kano, one of the most influential monarchs in Nigerian history.

She said:

“It is a daughter’s portrait of her dad; talking about who my father is, telling his story and what he stood for as an Emir that ruled for 50 years,”

Zainab explained. Despite her passion, the journey hasn’t been easy, adding:

“It’s been such a challenge from the inception of writing the script, producing, getting the materials, and post-production.

"The greatest challenge is getting it to global streaming platforms."

Zainab speaks on challenges of being a modern woman

As a modern woman embracing western ideals such as feminism and freedom of expression, Zainab admits that pursuing a career in filmmaking within her conservative community has been difficult, Vanguard reported.

She explained:

“I’m a very modern woman who believes in Western ideals… and this does not align with the values of a conservative society."

She emphasized the cultural clash she faces, saying

"It’s been incredibly challenging, especially in a society that expects women to conform to traditional roles.”

How I was judged for seeking help, Zainab speaks

Zainab also opened up about the difficulties she and her family are facing, including threats of eviction and the struggle to seek public assistance.

She confessed:

“By Monday, we have nowhere to go. I don’t know what to do but it’s so scary. Nigeria is so dangerous these days."

Zainab expressed disappointment at the lack of support from her late father’s friends and family, stating,

“I expected the Sultan of Sokoto, Aminu Dantata, would help… I can only imagine what my father would feel with the pain we are going through.”

