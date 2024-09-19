A Nigerian woman shared her excitement as she relocated to the United Kingdom with her husband

According to her, it was her first time entering a plane and she captured beautiful pictures from the moment

The video she shared has gathered a lot of reactions as some also prayed for their relocation overseas

A Nigerian woman has shared her excitement as she relocated to the United Kingdom with her husband.

The woman shared a sweet video that captured the moment she and her husband received their visas and how they got ready for the trip.

Nigerian woman excited as she relocates to UK with hubby, Photo credit @nurse.progress

Source: TikTok

In the sweet video shared by @nurse.progress on TikTok, the woman showed off her visa as she received it from a dispatch rider.

She went on to go shopping as she and her husband got ready for their relocation to the UK.

First time on a plane

The woman revealed that it was her first time on a plane as she boarded a flight from Warri to Lagos.

She headed to the UK from Lagos and shared heartwarming moments that captured their arrival.

The video was captioned:

“I saved this sound since April but God too it personal.God has been so good to me all I can say is thank you Jesus. What God cannot do doesn’t exist fr.”

Like most relocation stories, many have reacted to the video and prayed for their turn to come.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some reactions.

@Official~Nømzy said:

“I'll never stop congratulating others till it gets to my turn and even after. Congratulations nurse.”

@Grand MK said:

“See the way government is making us thank God for being able to leave our own fatherland. SAD.”

@Jennifer Michael said:

“Congratulations I and my family are nest 2024 will not pass by without us relocating by GOD grace amen.”

@Rhoda said:

“I’m next ijn”

@Crystal said:

“This is exactly what I want for myself. God from my mouth to your ears.”

Nigerian wife moves to UK with family

In a related story, a Nigerian wife who relocated with her family narrated her experience after the relocation.

Initially, she pranked viewers, claiming she moved without her husband’s backing and struggled for many months.

However, she later revealed her husband’s strong support, debunking any negative remarks about him and expressing gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng