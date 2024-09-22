An 87-year-old grandmother, Mrs. Abigail Awogbemi, trekked over three kilometers to cast her vote in Ilorin's local government election

Despite grandmother's sacrifices, she remains motivated by the hope of a better future for her children

Her moving story underscores the enduring spirit of voters committed to the democratic process

In the bustling city of Ilorin, amidst the fervor of Saturday’s local government election, an 87-year-old grandmother, Mrs. Abigail Awogbemi, shared her remarkable journey with Daily Trust.

Despite her age, Mrs. Awogbemi trekked over three kilometers to cast her vote, a testament to her unwavering commitment to the democratic process.

Voting at polling unit 10, Adetounwa, Okaka 1, Taiwo Isale, Mrs. Awogbemi reflected on her long history of participation in Nigeria's elections. “I trekked from Gaa Akanbi to Taiwo Isale in Ilorin to vote because this used to be my area before I relocated following the sale of the place by the landlord,” she explained to Daily Trust.

Her motivation, she revealed, is deeply rooted in her hopes for her children’s future. “I am voting because of my children; if the situation improves, my children will benefit from it. But personally despite all my sacrifices during the election period, I don’t get the benefit directly from the process, they don’t remember me,” she lamented.

Yet, her resolve remains unshaken. “But as long as I am alive and healthy, I will continue to vote. The authorities restricted vehicular movement during the election hours today and there was no vehicle, so I decided to trek this long and I hope to see good governance in the future that will benefit my children and everybody. That has been my motivation and interest,” Mrs. Abigail declared.

Her story is a poignant reminder of the enduring spirit of voters who, despite personal challenges, continue to engage in the democratic process with the hope of a better future for the next generation.

APC wins all chairmanship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged victorious in the Kwara state local government elections.

Announcing the results at the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) headquarters in Ilorin on Sunday, the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Mohammad Baba-Okanla, said the APC won all the 16 local government area chairmanship positions and all the 193 councillorship seats.

