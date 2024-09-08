16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II received massive backing as a prominent northern monarch endorsed his reinstatement

The Emir of Potiskum in Yobe State, Umar Bauya, said Emir Sanusi should count on his support and that of his people

According to Emir Bauya, Sanusi's reinstatement justified that he is a good leader who thinks and acts for his people

Kano state - The Emir of Potiskum in Yobe State, Umar Bauya, has declared his support for the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II amid the emirate tussle with embattled Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

Emir Bauya paid a solidarity visit to Sanusi’s palace since his reinstatement as the Emir by Governor Abba Yusuf.

As reported by The Punch, the Yobe emir was received at the palace by other traditional rulers from the Kano emirate.

This is the first time a Northern emir will pay a solidarity visit to Sanusi’s palace since his reinstatement.

Yobe emir said history repeated itself with Sanusi’s second coming as Emir of Kano.

“It happened to me some 26 years ago and with the help of Allah, I was returned and living peacefully with my people.

“The return of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II is a significant milestone that justified that he is a good leader who thinks and acts for his people; as such, he should count on my personal support and that of my people,”

Sanusi thanked Bauya, stating that his visit shows that there exists unity and togetherness among them.

He added that northern monarch’s unity and togetherness will yield positively on the life and security of the people in the region.

