A fuel-laden tanker exploded at the Shehu Shagari Way in Abuja, injuring many people on Monday, September 23

An eyewitness, Saminu Sani, revealed how the incident happened and how it led to gridlock in the affected area

This happened amid controversies and protests that followed the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Blla Tknubu

Tragedy struck in Abuja's upscale Maitama district as a fuel-laden tanker exploded on Shehu Shagari Way, leaving multiple people injured. The incident occurred when the tanker's contents ignited, sending massive flames into the air.

Eyewitness Saminu Sani described the chaotic scene: "Motorists abandoned their vehicles and ran for their lives. The explosion caused a massive gridlock, affecting major roads, including those connecting the farmers' market, Nicon Hilton Hotel, MTN, and Chicken House."

A health official at Maitama District Hospital confirmed that victims were rushed to the facility for emergency medical attention. According to survivors, the tanker driver fled the scene after the vehicle fell, precipitating the disaster.

Concerns over fuel tanker explosion in Abuja

The explosion has sparked concern about fuel transportation safety in the nation's capital. Authorities are yet to comment on the incident, but an investigation is expected to determine the cause of the explosion.

This is happening amid several political, economic, and insecurity crises rocking the country, particularly President Bola Tinubu's removal of the fuel subsidy. Nigerians have lamented severe economic hardship after President Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy.

This development has led to protests from organised labour and Nigerian youths. It has also raised the cost of food and other basic amenities in the country. However, there have been dissenting views about the government's action concerning the fuel subsidy removal.

