Another tanker laden with fuel exploded on Thursday morning on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The explosion occurred at Araromi Town before the Interchange and is causing traffic gridlock.

It was learnt that some motorists close to the scene have scampered to safety.

According to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Ogun Sector Command, efforts are on to bring the situation under control.

FRSC advised motorists to make use of alternative routes to avoid unnecessary delays.

“The rescue operation is still on and people involved yet to be confirm because a bus is also involved.

“The crash scene cordoned off to avoid secondary crash, traffic has been diverted,” the commission said.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The commission also urged motorists to remain calm and cooperate with traffic managers managing the situation.

Source: Legit.ng