Tragedy as 48 Passengers, 50 Cows Perish in Devastating Tanker Fire in Niger, Details Emerge
- Forty-eight victims of the petrol tanker explosion in Niger State were buried in a mass ceremony in Agaie Local Government Area
- Abdullahi Baba-Arab, Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), confirmed that all 48 victims were burnt beyond recognition
- Alongside the human casualties, over 50 cattle were also killed in the blaze, which occurred around 12:30 am along the Lapai-Agaie road
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Minna, Niger state - Forty-eight victims of Sunday’s petrol tanker explosion were laid to rest in a mass burial in Agaie Local Government Area, Niger State.
The tragic incident occurred early Sunday morning when a petrol tanker collided head-on with a truck carrying passengers and cattle from Wudil, Kano State.
The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arab, provided an update, confirming that all 48 victims were burnt beyond recognition, leading to the decision for a mass burial in the area, as reported by The Punch.
NSEMA gives more details on tragic incident
He further reported that 18 additional bodies were recovered during search and rescue operations, bringing the total to 48, up from the initially reported 30.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
In a statement, Baba-Arab explained the accident took place around 12:30 am along the Lapai-Agaie road, about 2km from Dendo community in Agaie LGA, Vanguard reported.
He said:
“Following further search and rescue operation, my agency discovered 18 more bodies which were also burnt to death and all the dead have been given a mass burial."
He also noted that over 50 cattle were killed in the fire, while a crane truck and a pickup van were also consumed in the blaze.
The statement reads:
“Over 30 people are already confirmed dead, with over 50 cattle burnt. NSEMA’s Rapid Respond Team, in conjunction with the LGEMCs, is still on the scene of the incident conducting a search and rescue operation as more corpses are still trapped inside the trucks.”
"They went to have fun": Teenage boy arrested for stabbing 38-year-old lover to death In Benin hotel
16 people burnt to death in Ondo accident
In another tragic incident, Legit.ng reported that 16 people have been burnt to death in a road accident that occurred in Ajue community, along Ore-Ondo highway, Ondo state.
Three other persons were seriously injured while two others reportedly escaped unhurt.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944