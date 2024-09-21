Frank Mba, the deputy inspector general of police, has explained that vote buying is one of the difficult offences to manage

Mba made the comment while speaking on the background of the 2024 governorship election in Edo state

According to the police boss, the majority of vote buying is taking place at secret venues, not in the presence of the media or the security agencies

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Frank Mba, vote buying is one of the most difficult offences to manage due to its secretive nature. Perpetrators often carry out these acts in private spaces, making it hard for law enforcement to detect.

Mba emphasized that while the police can't monitor every private space, they will tackle vote-buying instances that occur publicly. The police urge voters to cast their votes and return home, allowing only accredited individuals to move around.

Police explain why it is difficult to manage vote-buying

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, some political leaders, like former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have encouraged voters to protect their votes and defend them against malpractice. However, Mba insists that voters should prioritize their safety and return home after casting their votes.

Why vote buying is difficult to monitor

His statement reads in part:

“Vote buying is one of the most difficult offences to actually police and manage and I am saying this with every sense of honesty."

