Benin, Edo state - Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North, has expressed his satisfaction with the conduct of the ongoing Edo State governorship election.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Oshiomhole noted that the electoral process has been smooth so far and expressed hope that it remains peaceful for the rest of the day.

Oshiomhole emphasizes crucial role of women in voting

Oshiomhole highlighted the significant role that women play in the electoral process, estimating that they make up about 70% of the voters in the current election.

He underscored the importance of this demographic in determining the outcome of the polls and stressed that any politician aiming for victory must recognize and respect the influence of women voters, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"In voting, women are about 70% by my rough estimate.

"This shows how critical their participation is in our democracy. It’s essential that we continue to empower and educate women, ensuring they have the skills and opportunities to actively participate in all levels of society."

Calls for increased female representation in politics

Oshiomhole made fresh demands for increased female participation in politics, calling on politicians to ensure that women are adequately represented in governance.

He argued that as women constitute a significant portion of the electorate, their representation in political offices should reflect this reality.

He said:

"My prayer is that as we continue to improve on the education of the girl child up to university level or HND level, and as we have women who possess all the skills required, any politician who wants to survive and win elections must necessarily reflect these numbers, ensuring at least a 50/50 representation."

