FG Mandates N70,000 Minimum Wage: Private Employers Face Jail for Non-Compliance
- In a bold move to safeguard the welfare of Nigerian workers, the Federal Government has mandated a new minimum wage for the private sector
- This directive, aimed at addressing the nation's economic challenges, was highlighted at a recent meeting in Lagos
- The government has warned that non-compliance with the N70,000 minimum wage could result in severe penalties, including jail time for employers
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
In a decisive move to address the economic realities facing Nigerian workers, the Federal Government has mandated that all private sector employers adhere to a minimum wage of N70,000.
This directive was emphasised at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Employers Association for Private Employment Agencies of Nigeria, held in Ikeja, Lagos.
Kachollom Daju, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, speaks on the importance of this new wage policy.
FG Mandates N70,000 Minimum Wage
Represented by John Nyamali, the Director of Employment and Wages, Daju stated, “The minimum wage is now a law, and as a result, it is a punishable crime for any employer to pay less than N70,000 to any of its workers.”
Daju further stressed the necessity for private employment agencies to incorporate this wage standard into their contracts, ensuring that no worker earns less than the stipulated amount. “The least paid worker in Nigeria should earn N70,000, and I think that should be after all deductions,” he added.
The Federal Government's commitment to this policy is clear, with Daju warning, “You can be jailed if you fail to implement it. The Federal Government is committed to ensuring that the least paid worker goes home with N70,000.”
Kano Governor gives fresh update on implementation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano state government has called on members of the public to disregard all announcements made regarding the review of the new minimum wage.
Kwankwason Tuwita, the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, September 18.
He said the report of the state advisory committee on the new minimum wage is yet to be submitted to Governor Yusuf.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.