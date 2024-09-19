In a bold move to safeguard the welfare of Nigerian workers, the Federal Government has mandated a new minimum wage for the private sector

This directive, aimed at addressing the nation's economic challenges, was highlighted at a recent meeting in Lagos

The government has warned that non-compliance with the N70,000 minimum wage could result in severe penalties, including jail time for employers

In a decisive move to address the economic realities facing Nigerian workers, the Federal Government has mandated that all private sector employers adhere to a minimum wage of N70,000.

This directive was emphasised at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Employers Association for Private Employment Agencies of Nigeria, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Kachollom Daju, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, speaks on the importance of this new wage policy.

FG Mandates N70,000 Minimum Wage

Represented by John Nyamali, the Director of Employment and Wages, Daju stated, “The minimum wage is now a law, and as a result, it is a punishable crime for any employer to pay less than N70,000 to any of its workers.”

Daju further stressed the necessity for private employment agencies to incorporate this wage standard into their contracts, ensuring that no worker earns less than the stipulated amount. “The least paid worker in Nigeria should earn N70,000, and I think that should be after all deductions,” he added.

The Federal Government's commitment to this policy is clear, with Daju warning, “You can be jailed if you fail to implement it. The Federal Government is committed to ensuring that the least paid worker goes home with N70,000.”

Kano Governor gives fresh update on implementation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano state government has called on members of the public to disregard all announcements made regarding the review of the new minimum wage.

Kwankwason Tuwita, the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, September 18.

He said the report of the state advisory committee on the new minimum wage is yet to be submitted to Governor Yusuf.

