NLC Blows Hot, Speaks on Possible Increase of Fuel Price to N5,000 Again
- The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that Nigerians could soon face a fuel price increase, potentially reaching N5,000 per liter
- The NLC criticized President Bola Tinubu, questioning how fuel price hikes from N650 to N1,000 per liter
- The NLC accused President Tinubu of betraying labor leaders by not honoring promises made during negotiations
FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a dire warning that Nigerians could soon face an alarming fuel price increase, potentially paying as much as N5,000 per liter.
Recall that recently Nigerians faced a sudden increase in fuel prices on Tuesday, September 3.
Pump prices rose from around N600 to N855/litre, N918/litre, and above, depending on the location.
Reacting to this development during an interview with Daily Trust, the union's, Benson Upah attributed the looming crisis to the government’s failure to address underlying economic issues and fulfill promises made to labor leaders.
NLC’s grim prediction: Fuel price could increase to N5,000 per liter
Speaking on the potential fuel price hike, Idahosa cautioned that the current trajectory of fuel prices suggests that Nigerians have not yet seen the worst of it.
He said:
“I want to tell you something, what this signals is that Nigerians have not seen the end yet.
We may end up paying nothing less than N5,000 per liter for fuel in this country. We hope not to get there, but if we do, the decision will be left to Nigerians."
The labor union pointed out that the steep increase in fuel prices from N650 to over N1,000 per liter is a direct consequence of poor economic management, and this could lead to even more drastic hikes if left unchecked.
BREAKING: Tinubu opens on new fuel prices as Nigerians buy petrol at N1,200 per ltr, ‘bold decision’
NLC questions fuel price justification amid low minimum wage
The NLC also challenged President Bola Tinubu to justify the surge in fuel prices, particularly in light of the country’s inadequate minimum wage.
Idahosa argued that there is no correlation between the minimum wage and the recent hikes, which have left Nigerians struggling to survive.
The NLC spokesperson asserted:
“Can the president justify the increase from N650 to N1,000 vis-à-vis the current minimum wage?
"There is no connection between the national minimum wage and what he has done."
He went on to highlight that the union’s demand for a N250,000 minimum wage, based on reasonable cost-of-living estimates, had been ignored.
He said:
“We were patriotic enough by coming down to N250,000. But, of course, even at that, you saw what the president did.
"He gave us the devil’s alternatives, and we chose the one that seemed less harmful, believing he would keep his word, but he has violated it barely a month later.”
NLC accuses Tinubu of betraying Labour promises
The NLC further accused President Tinubu of reneging on promises made to labor leaders regarding fuel pricing and economic relief measures, Vanguard reported.
The union claimed that the president’s actions had left Nigerians to bear the brunt of the government’s policy decisions.
ACC demands immediate reversal of fuel hike
In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has strongly condemned the recent fuel price hike, describing it as "outrageous, insensitive, and ill-conceived".
The party argued that the increase would impose further hardship on citizens, exacerbate their plight, and stagnate the economy.
Source: Legit.ng
