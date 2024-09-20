Nigerian states are mobilizing emergency shelters in anticipation of flooding from the imminent release of water from Cameroon's Lagdo Dam

Authorities have identified 11 states at risk and are setting up temporary settlements and relief efforts for affected residents

Awareness campaigns and emergency measures, including the deployment of speedboats, are underway to ensure public safety and preparedness

In response to the imminent release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon into the River Niger and River Benue, Nigerian states along the flood path are mobilizing to establish temporary shelters for affected residents.

On Tuesday, the Federal Government alerted Nigerians to the Cameroonian authorities' plan to release water from the Lagdo Dam.

Umar Muhammed, Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, identified 11 states at risk: Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, and Rivers.

In Nasarawa State, Danladi Obagu, Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency, told The PUNCH on Wednesday that the state had begun setting up temporary settlements for residents in flood-prone areas.

Nigerian states deploy resources for potential flooding

"In preparation for the impending flood, venues for the temporary settlement of displaced persons are already being established in flood-prone areas across the state," Obagu said. He added that officials had been deployed to Nasarawa, Toto, Doma, Awe, Lafia, Obi, Karu, and Akwanga councils, where flooding could occur following the dam's release.

"Efforts are also being made to assist displaced persons with relief materials when the flood arrives to cushion the impact of the hardship they would face. I would therefore like to reiterate the state government’s commitment to continue to support all residents suffering from situations of natural disasters and crises," Obagu added.

In Benue State, Aondowase Kunde, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, disclosed that the government had begun identifying facilities to be used as temporary shelters for flood victims. Kunde said the state had also set up a technical committee on flood disaster preparedness, mitigation, and response.

"This committee has earmarked camps to relocate would-be victims in case of flooding. Some of the camps include the International Market, LGEA Primary Schools at Wurukum and Demekpe in Makurdi; Akume Atongo Stadium in Katsina-Ala; and RCM Primary School in Logo," he said.

Cameroon to release water from Lagdo Dam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government of Nigeria has issued an alert to residents in 11 states regarding the imminent release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The alert was contained in a statement signed by Umar Muhammed, the director general and chief executive officer of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

Source: Legit.ng