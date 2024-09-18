As Cameroon prepares to release water from the Lagdo Dam, the Federal Government of Nigeria has issued an urgent alert to residents in 11 states

This precautionary measure aims to mitigate potential flooding impacts along the Benue River system

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has assured the public that the situation is under control, but urges vigilance and preparedness

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued an alert to residents in 11 states regarding the imminent release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

This announcement was made in a press statement signed by Umar Muhammed, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

According to the statement, the authorities of the Lagdo Dam will commence controlled water releases starting Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

The initial discharge rate will be 100 cubic meters per second (m³/s), equivalent to 8,640,000 cubic meters per day.

This rate is expected to progressively escalate to 1000 m³/s over the next seven days, depending on the inflow from the upstream Garoua River, which is the primary source feeding the reservoir and a significant tributary to the Benue River.

"The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency wishes to notify the general public that the authorities of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon have communicated to the agency that they will initiate controlled water releases at a rate of 100m³/s (8,640,000m³/day) starting today, 17 September 2023," the statement read. "The water discharge is anticipated to progressively escalate to 1000m³/s over the next seven days based on the inflow from the upstream Garoua River."

The statement further emphasized that the planned water discharges would be gradual.

Cameroon plans gradual water discharge

The overflow from the Lagdo Dam is expected to cease once there is a noticeable reduction in the flow into the reservoir.

Despite the alert, NIHSA assured the public that there is no immediate cause for alarm. "The agency unequivocally states that there is no need for alarm as major flooding downstream in Nigeria is not anticipated since the flow levels along the Benue River are still within cautionary limits," the statement added.

However, NIHSA urged all states bordering the Benue River system—namely Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Rivers—to heighten their vigilance and implement appropriate preparedness measures. This is to mitigate potential flooding impacts that may arise due to increased flow levels in major rivers during this period.

"The agency will continue to diligently monitor the flow conditions of the transboundary Benue River and the national inland rivers, and consistently provide regular updates on water levels across major rivers to prevent further flood disasters," NIHSA stated.

The Lagdo Dam is situated in the Northern Province of Cameroon, on the Benue River, within the Niger basin. The lake created by the dam covers an area of 586 square kilometers.

FG sends red alert to Southern States

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has warned the Niger Delta and southern states to prepare for potential flooding.

In addition, the government clarified that the recent flood in Maiduguri was caused by the overflow of the Ngadda River, contrary to earlier reports suggesting the collapse of the Alau Dam.

